Foreign direct investment, down approximately 6.26pct first nine months into 2019

Foreign direct investment in the first nine months of 2019 went down approximately 6.26pct from the similar period of 2018, to EUR 4,237 million, according to the data released on Wednesday by the National Bank of Romania (BNR).

"Non-residents' direct investment in Romania totalled EUR 4,237 million (compared with EUR 4,520 million in January - September 2018), of which equity (including estimated net reinvestment of earnings) amounted to EUR 3,473 million and intercompany lending recorded a net value of EUR 764 million," the BNR mentions in a press release.