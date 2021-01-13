Foreign direct investment down by 60.42 pct in the first 11 months of 2020

Foreign direct investment in the first 11 months of 2020 decreased by 60.42% compared to the same period last year, to 1.87 billion euros, according to information published on Wednesday by the National Bank of Romania (BNR).

"Direct investments of non-residents in Romania amounted to 1.876 billion euros (compared to 4.740 billion euros in January-November 2019), of which the equity participation (including the estimated net reinvested profit) amounted to a net value of 3.845 billion euros, and intragroup loans recorded a net negative amount of 1.969 billion euros," reads the BNR press release.

The number of newly set up companies with foreign capital in Romania decreased in the first 11 months of 2020 by 27.1%, compared to the similar period in 2019, to 3,715 units, according to data centralized by the National Trade Register Office (ONRC).

The 3,715 new companies had a subscribed share capital in the total amount of 19.828 million US dollars, up by 1.7% compared to the period January - November of the previous year.

At the end of November 2020, there were 230,607 companies in Romania with foreign participation in the share capital. The value of the subscribed capital was 64.455 billion US dollars.

The largest number of companies with foreign participation had investors from Italy, namely 49,557 (subscribed capital of 3.827 US billion dollars), but the highest value of the share capital belongs to Dutch companies, namely 13.386 billion US dollars, in 5.506 companies.