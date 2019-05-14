Foreign direct investments down about 20pct in Q1 of 2019

Foreign direct investments declined by about 20 percent in Q1 of 2019 compared to the similar period of 2018, to 1.243 billion euro, according to data released on Tuesday by the National Bank of Romania (BNR).

"The direct investments of non-residents in Romania totaled 1,243 million euro (as against 1,555 million euro between January- March 2018), of which equity participations (including the estimated reinvested net profit) amounted to 854 million euro, and intragroup loans registered the net value of 389 million euro," reads the document.

Between January and March 2019, the number of newly established companies with foreign capital increased by 9.1 percent compared to the same period of the previous year, to 1,496 units, according to the data provided by the National Trade Register Office (ONRC).

The 1,496 newly established companies recorded a subscribed share capital worth over 3.941 million US dollars, increasing by 127.3 percent compared to January-March 2018.

According to the quoted source, between 1991 and 2018, as many as 221,334 foreign equity companies were set up, with the total subscribed capital being over 63.117 billion US dollars.

On 31 March 2019, as many as 222,830 foreign-owned companies were registered in Romania, most of them, 47,709 respectively, with Italian capital, but the largest value of the share capital is that of Dutch companies, namely 13.011 billion US dollars, in 5,302 companies.