Foreign Minister Bogdan Aurescu: 'EU member states must continue to show solidarity with Greece, Cyprus in EastMed crisis'

The EU member states "must continue to show solidarity with Greece and Cyprus in the Eastern Mediterranean crisis," Foreign Minister Bogdan Aurescu said on Wednesday in a Twitter message one day before the informal Gymnich meeting of EU diplomats, scheduled for Thursday and Friday in Berlin.

"On tensions in #EastMed, tomorrow @ #Gymnich in Berlin I'll reiterate that #EU Member States must continue to show solidarity w/ Greece & Cyprus, while strongly encouraging peaceful dialogue between parties towards #DisputeSettlement & de-escalation, in line w/International Law," wrote Aurescu.

According to a press statement by Romania's Foreign Ministry (MAE), at the Berlin meeting, ministers will have an exchange of views on EU-Turkey relations amid persistent tensions in the Eastern Mediterranean, in order to identify solutions to break the current deadlock, and will reflect on the future of the EU's relations with this strategic partner.

Aurescu will reiterate the importance of European solidarity and the need to identify solutions by peaceful means exclusively and to engage the parties in negotiations based on their legitimate interests, in compliance with the international law.

AGERPRES .