Foreign Ministry: Quarantine completed for all 41 coronavirus-infected Romanian meat workers in Straubing-Bogen

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced the end of the quarantine period for all 41 Romanian workers of a meat processing company in Straubing-Bogen - Germany who had tested positive for coronavirus

According to information provided by the employing company, some of the Romanian citizens returned to Romania, but most resumed their activity in Straubing-Bogen.

The Foreign Ministry also informs that a Romanian worker who had been hospitalized has been discharged, and that subsequent tests have shown that he was suffering from other diseases and was not infected with COVID-19.

There have been no requests for consular assistance from the Romanian citizens working for this company.

The Foreign Ministry reiterates its firm recommendation to the Romanian citizens to thoroughly inform themselves prior to traveling abroad, and, in case they travel for work purposes, to also consult the information posted on the websites of the diplomatic mission and/or consular offices in the state of destination and pay increased attention to the provisions of the employment contracts they are about to conclude, especially under the specific circumstances of the pandemic-generated crisis.