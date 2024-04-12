Foreign Ministry recommends avoiding travels to Israel, Palestine, Lebanon, Iran due to security developments in region

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MAE) recalls the recommendation addressed to Romanian citizens to avoid any travel to the State of Israel, Palestine, the Lebanese Republic and the Islamic Republic of Iran, in the context of security developments in the region.

At the same time, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs recommends to Romanian citizens who are in the territories of the State of Israel, Palestine, the Republic of Lebanon and Iran to exercise caution, to inform themselves from official sources about security developments and to strictly comply with any recommendations or instructions of the local authorities.

Details about the travel warnings for these states are available on the website of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs - https://www.mae.ro/travel-alerts.

In case they are faced with an emergency situation, Romanian citizens have at their disposal the following contact details of diplomatic missions and consular offices of Romania in these states: for the State of Israel +972 54 564 3279 (Embassy of Romania in Tel Aviv) or + 972 543 998 038 (Consulate General of Romania in Haifa); for Palestine +970 59 201 3761; for the Lebanese Republic +961 76 775 503; for the Islamic Republic of Iran +98 21 7764 7570.