Forest fire at Babadag shooting range, following French military exercise, affecting 400 hectares

A forest fire broke out at Babadag shooting range, at 13:00, on Friday, following activities done by French military, namely firing a 105 mm caliber cannon from armored cars, the Ministry of National Defence (MApN) informs.

According to the source, because of the strong wind, the fire extended beyond the trench that binds the shooting range on the South-East side, towards the localities Salcioara and Enisala. The fire also affected a sheepfold that was approximately 200 meters South-East from the shooting range, Agerpres.ro informs.

MApN informs that forces and means of intervention from the Ministry, along with forces from the "Delta" Emergency Management Inspectorate (ISU) of Tulcea county have intervened to put out the fire.

ISU Tulcea says that the fire has taken over approximately 150 hectares of dry vegetation in vicinity of the Babadag shooting range and approximately 250 hectares of pasture in the village of Jurilovca.

Furthermore, representatives of the Romanian Ministry specify that no human victims were registered.

After putting out the fire, representatives of Babadag shooting range and the French partner will evaluate damages made to the sheepfold, as well as establishing the value of compensation and the means of granting them, in accordance with national legislation and current bilateral agreements, MApN says.

The Tulcea Emergency Management Inspectorate was requested to intervene in the area of Salcioara, Enisala and at Babadag shooting range. At the scene there were three firefighting vehicles, one from the Babadag Firefighters Station and two trucks from the Tulcea detachment, including a large capacity vehicle. SVSU Jurilovca also intervened with two tankers and two tractors, and SVSU Sarichioi intervened with a firefighting truck.