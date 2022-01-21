Form of ordinance on bills made public must be completed in order to be coherent and efficient (PSD)

The Social Democratic Party (PSD) called on Friday for the adoption of the ordinance to stop the increase in electricity and gas bills as soon as possible and considers that the form made public by the Energy minister must be completed, "in order to be coherent and efficient ".

"PSD calls for the urgent adoption of the new Ordinance to stop the increase in electricity and gas bills and considers that the form made public today by the Energy minister must be completed in order to be coherent and efficient. In this regard, PSD experts have compiled a list with observations that they will quickly send to the initiator in order to have additional guarantees that the regulations can protect Romanians from any potential risk regarding the bills received until March 31, 2022. Specifically, PSD argues that it is mandatory to identify a mechanism to allow for the offsetting of bills issued by suppliers to household consumers, schools, hospitals, SMEs, state institutions, etc. for the January 1 - January 31, 2022 period," informs a PSD press release sent to AGERPRES.

According to the cited source, "it is mandatory" that the ordinance also provides for severe sanctions for suppliers who do not comply with the law and "have misleading commercial conduct", Agerpres.ro informs.

"Together with the other corrections regarding the lack of unitary correlation of the values stipulated in the text of the ordinance, all the observations made by the PSD team have a single purpose: for the January bill to be significantly lower than that of November and December 2021 and have an impact on a higher number of household consumers. At the same time, the PSD has set up a working group to develop the technical documents needed to adopt a timetable for regulating the energy and gas market as of April 1. We believe that acknowledging the failure of the liberalization imposed by right-wing governments in April 2020 and 2021 and a return to a regulated market, for a transitional period, is the best solution to get the country out of the dramatic effects of the current energy crisis," the Social Democrats further say.