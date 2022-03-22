Former European Commissioner Avramopoulos decorated by President Iohannis

On Tuesday, President Klaus Iohannis signed a decree under which the 2014-2019 European Commissioner for Migration, Citizenship and Home Affairs Avramopoulos Dimitris is being decorated, Agerpres reports.

According to the Presidential Administration, Iohannis awarded to Avramopoulos a commander medal of the Faithful Service national order as a sign of "high appreciation for outstanding diplomatic action to the benefit of Romanian-Greek ties, for openness toward Romania, deep commitment and dedication to the promotion of stability and security in Europe."Also on Tuesday, President Klaus Iohannis signed a decree decorating professor Arion Scarlat.As a sign of "appreciation for his important contribution to the promotion of our country's culture in the Hellenic Republic, for the dedication with which he was involved in preserving the identity of the Romanian communities," Iohannis awarded to architect and professor of art history Arion Scarlat, an officer medal of the For Merit national order.