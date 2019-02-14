Former president Basescu, about intelligence services' budget cuts: Budget to be sent back in Parliament

People's Movement Party (PMP) Senator Traian Basescu said on Thursday that diminishing, through the approved amendments, the Romanian Intelligence Service (SRI) and the Protection and Guard Service (SPP) budgets for 2019 will result in the state budget being redirected to Parliament by the President.

"My address is related to the accepted amendments for SRI and SPP. I want to caution you of something, you have duped the President [Klaus Iohannis, ed.n.]. These budgets were presented to the President following the analysis of the tasks that these institutions have in 2019. The government has not acted on the threats that the budgets have to be cut, but you do it in Parliament. As such, I want to tell you what a responsible president would do. The first thing is to send the budget back, the second sends the budget to the Constitutional Court, the third thing, he would accuse some of the politicians of misinforming the president and the CSAT [Supreme Council for Country's Defence, ed. n.], not to mention the scam. I would ask you to think twice when this budget is to be put into operation, because the president is not allowed not take into account the budgets already approved at the proposal of the Government for one reason - these institutions have action plans for the following year, which are also established in the CSAT, their financing is based on the missions they have in the following year. I just wanted to warn you that you will get the budget back in Parliament," Basescu said, from the stage of Parliament's plenary session.

