Simona Halep qualifies for semis in WTA Doha tournament

Romanian tennis player Simona Halep has qualified on Thursday night for the semifinals of the USD 916,131 WTA Doha tournament after defeating German Julia Goerges, 7-6 (1) 7-6 (6).

Halep (27 y/o, WTA #3), main seeded who starting next Monday will climb to #2 WTA, prevailed in two hours.

Simona Halep, a champion ever since 2014 and last year's semifinalist, secured a USD 45,320 cheque and 185 WTA points.

In the next to the last match, Halep will face off Ukrainian Elina Svitolina (24 y/o, WTA #7), who defeated Czech Karolina Muchova, 6-4 6-2.

