Former senior official Moldovan: No political pressure at all on me

Former senior official with the Ministry of Health Andreea Moldovan said on Friday that she was not conditioned at all politically and came to the team at the request of dismissed Health Minister Vlad Voiculescu because she knew he had good plans and projects.

Regarding the lockout indicators, she said they had been discussed two successive days, at the headquarters of the Ministry of Health, "in a more than select company," that brought together representatives of the National Public Health Institute (INSP), the Emergency Management Department (DSU), epidemiologists, nurses, and Voiculescu.

"It was a 3-4 hour discussion; we came back the next day with clarifications, and a final form was agreed upon by everyone at the ministry and in the technical and scientific group. (...) I was not on my own," Moldovan told a joint news conference with Vlad Voiculescu at the Parliament House.