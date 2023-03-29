ForMin Aurescu, ambassadors of EU states, about high-level Conference on Black Sea Security

The minister of Foreign Affairs, Bogdan Aurescu, participated on Wednesday in a working lunch with the ambassadors of the European Union member states in Bucharest, context in which the head of Romanian diplomacy presented the objectives of the first high-level Conference on the Security of the Black Sea (under the auspices of the International Crimea Platform) which will be organized in April this year, in Bucharest.

The conference will be hosted by the ministers of Foreign Affairs and Defense from Romania and Ukraine, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs specifies, in a statement sent to AGERPRES.

In the context of the war triggered by the Russian Federation's aggression against Ukraine, minister Aurescu "underlined Romania's concrete and multidimensional commitment to support Ukraine and its citizens, as well as the need to maintain the unity and decisive action of the EU and its member states for Ukraine to repel Russian aggression, as well as in the future reconstruction process", states the MAE.

Aurescu drew attention that "the destabilizing actions of the Russian Federation are also strongly felt by the Republic of Moldova, stressing that consistent European support is necessary for this state, in order to strengthen its resilience, evoking the message of firm support sent by the European leaders to the Republic of Moldova in the recent meetings of the European Council".

In addition, minister Bogdan Aurescu requested the support of the member states for the rapid creation of the distinct regime of sanctions aimed at the persons responsible for actions destabilizing the constitutional order of the Republic of Moldova, a proposal he launched at the meeting of the Foreign Affairs Council in February 2023 .

Minister Bogdan Aurescu presented the ongoing political-diplomatic steps regarding Romania's accession to the Schengen area and thanked the Swedish presidency of the EU Council for its efforts in order to identify a solution regarding this file.

Another topic brought up for discussion was the upcoming Summit of the Three Seas Initiative, which Romania will host in the second part of this year, the foreign minister presenting the objectives proposed by Romania for the Summit, with an emphasis on the implementation of strategic interconnection projects, on the consolidation of the Investment Fund, the creation of an Initiative Innovation Fund, the increased involvement of partners in the region, including Ukraine, the Republic of Moldova and Georgia.

Wednesday's lunch was organized by the Swedish Embassy in Bucharest, in the context of Sweden holding the rotating Presidency of the EU Council.