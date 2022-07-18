ForMin Aurescu argues supporting Ukraine is in all Member States' strategic interest

As per available data, approximately 2.7 million tonnes of Ukrainian cereals, about half of the total quantity of cereals exported by Ukraine, have transited Romania so far, said Foreign Affairs Minister Bogdan Aurescu who participated, on Monday, in the meeting of the heads of diplomacies of the EU member states - Foreign Affairs Council, as cited by a press release of the Foreign Affairs Ministry (MAE) sent to AGERPRES.

According to the cited source, Bogdan Aurescu welcomed the participation of the Ukrainian Minister of Foreign Affairs in the FAC meeting after the historic decision of the June 23-24 European Council to grant Ukraine and Moldova EU candidate status and reiterated Romania's support for achieving this goal.

He encouraged Ukraine to continue on the path of reforms in the areas included in the European Commission's official opinion of 17 June, but stressed the difficult context in which they must be carried out, following Russia's aggression, with the support of the EU and the Member States in this regard being needed, as well as the continued strong backing of the EU and the Member States for Ukraine at all levels, financial, humanitarian, military and economic, Agerpres.ro informs.

The Romanian minister also expressed support for strengthening the sanctions regime against Russia, as well as for the EU's support for Ukraine, including through the allocation of a new financial tranche through the European Peace Facility (EPF).

The Minister strongly reiterated that supporting Ukraine is in the strategic interest of all Member States, adding that in the event of its failure, the security of neighboring states, such as Romania, of their citizens, but also the European and Euro-Atlantic security as a whole could be threatened and affected.

At the same time, Foreign Minister Aurescu pleaded for the intensification of EU support for the Republic of Moldova, the states of the South Caucasus and Central Asia, regions particularly vulnerable to the actions of the Russian Federation.