ForMin Aurescu attending Bucharest Format 9 (B9) foreign ministers summit

Romania's Foreign Minister Bogdan Aurescu is attending, March 30-31, a summit meeting of the foreign ministers of the Bucharest Format 9 (B9) in Lodz, Poland, co-chairing it with his Polish counterpart Zbigniew Rau.

"At the summit, all the foreign ministers of the NATO member states that are also members of the B9 Format will be attending, as well as NATO leaders. The summit will focus on the preparation of a summit of NATO foreign ministers in Brussels, April 4-5, and in particular of the NATO summit in Vilnius in July 2023. The ministers of the B9 format will have as their main starting point the need to fully implement the decisions of the 2022 NATO Madrid Summit enhancing the deterrence and defence posture on the eastern flank," according to the Romanian Foreign Ministry (MAE).

Aurescu is expected to highlight the relevance of the consultations with the allies gathered in the B9 Format and will welcome the summit coming up after a B9 extraordinary summit in Warsaw on February 22, 2023, in the presence of US President J. Biden, told Agerpres.

Aurescu will also emphasise the fact that, in the current security context, a united and coherent NATO position must be ensured on the eastern flank that will evolve towards forward defence.

"The B9 foreign ministers will analyse the implications that Russia's aggression on Ukraine generates on a regional and Euro-Atlantic level and will discuss ways to continue the robust and multidimensional support for Ukraine to withstand Russia's aggression. Minister Bogdan Aurescu will highlight the multidimensional support granted by Romania to Ukraine and its firm commitment to continue these efforts. At the same time, Minister Bogdan Aurescu will encourage the continuation of support to Ukraine's neighbouring states vulnerable to Russia's aggressive actions such as the Republic of Moldova, also faced with hybrid threats that seek to destabilise the country and hijack it from its European journey, as well as Georgia."

Aurescu will also plead for strengthening the strategic resilience of these countries in order to ensure peace and security in the Black Sea region.

At the same time, says MAE, Aurescu will emphasise the strategic importance of the Black Sea for Euro-Atlantic security, as recognised in the Strategic Concept adopted at the NATO Summit in Madrid, and for maintaining increased NATO attention and involvement in the region, as well as a solid transatlantic link.

The B9 foreign ministers will also discuss initiatives specific to the EU Common Security and Defence Policy and EU-NATO co-operation, including under the EU-NATO joint declaration of January 2023. The head of the Romanian diplomacy will ask the allies on the eastern flank to continue coordination of the efforts of the two organisations to respond to the current regional and international context and to support vulnerable partners states.