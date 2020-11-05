ForMin Aurescu, British counterpart discuss strategic partnership, Romanians under British national health system

Romania's Foreign Minister Bogdan Aurescu had a telephone conversation on Thursday with his British counterpart Dominic Raab that provided an opportunity to exchange views on the bilateral agenda, including the 140th anniversary in 2020 of bilateral ties, as well co-operation within international organisations and on regional developments.

According to the Romanian Foreign Ministry (MAE), Aurescu and Raab highlighted in their discussion and increased mutual interest in and commitment to strengthening the bilateral strategic partnership between Romania and the UK and upgrading it to the realities of the new status of the United Kingdom as a result of its withdrawal from the European Union.Thus, the two ministers agreed to intensify efforts to reach an agreement as soon as possible on a joint declaration on consolidating and adapting the strategic partnership, which is being negotiated.Aurescu pointed out the excellent bilateral defence and security co-operation emphasising at the same time the need for better capitalisation of the existing potentials under structured co-operation in the sphere of economic relations, as well as in the fields of innovation, research, technology, civil society and education.He reiterated Romania's firm support for the EU and the UK reaching an ambitious and comprehensive agreement on the future of their relations. The discussion also provided an opportunity for an exchange of views on recent developments in the EU's Eastern Neighbourhood, paying special attention to the conduct of the electoral process in Moldova and the democratic journey of the country.The two ministers exchanged views on the US elections, given that both countries have a strong transatlantic relationship and have substantial strategic partnerships with the US.They also addressed bilateral co-operation within international organisations, with an emphasis on mutual support for candidacies.They also informed each other on domestic measures to fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, with Aurescu mentioning the valuable contribution of over 25,000 Romanians working in the British public health and social assistance sector. In his turn, Raab mentioned the fact that the UK particularly appreciates the contribution of the Romanian community to the development of the UK society and economy.Regarding the conduct abroad of this year's general election, Aurescu informed his British counterpart about the measures taken by MAE for the proper organisation of polling stations in the UK amidst locally imposed restrictive measures and compliance with all security measures, calling on British authorities to provide the necessary support to Romania's diplomatic missions in that regard.