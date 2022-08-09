 
     
ForMin Aurescu condemns military actions near Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant

Bogdan Aurescu

In a Twitter post on Tuesday, Romania's Foreign Minister Bogdan Aurescu condemned the military actions near the Zaporizhzhya nuclear power plant in Ukraine.

"Strongly condemn the military actions of the Russian forces near the Zaporizhzhya NPP. Such reckless actions are irresponsible and carry risks for the whole Europe."

In a subsequent post, he mentioned the commemoration of the August 1945 dropping of atomic bombs on the Japanese cities of Hiroshima and Nagasaki. "This August we all remember Hiroshima and Nagasaki atomic bombings. We remain determined to advance world peace ideals together with all like-minded partners. Nuclear threats and irresponsible actions close to Nuclear Power Plants need to stop now!", Agerpres.

Ukraine reported heavy Russian shelling near the frontline on Tuesday, as both sides blamed one another for weekend strikes on the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in southern Ukraine, raising international concerns about a possible nuclear catastrophe.

