ForMin Aurescu discusses Romania's accession to Schengen area in phone conversation with Slovakian counterpart

Romania's Foreign Minister Bogdan Aurescu on Monday had a telephone conversation with his Slovakian counterpart Rastislav Kacer focusing on Romania's accession to the border-free Schengen area, as well as on the state of bilateral relations and European current affairs, told Agerpres.

According to the Romanian Foreign Ministry (MAE), Aurescu "mentioned his special appreciation for Slovakia's constant support for Romania's accession to the Schengen area and mentioned the diplomatic steps taken by Romania since the beginning of the year in order to achieve its objective of accession to the Schengen area in a dialogue with Austria, the Swedish Presidency of the EU Council and counterparts from most of the EU member states."

MAE says that so far Aurescu has had conversations with the ministers of foreign affairs or European affairs in 21 EU and Schengen states and received messages from them reconfirming active support for Romania's accession to the European border-free area.

Kacer reiterated Slovakia's staunch and fully solidary support for Romania's accession to the Schengen area and assured that Romania can count on the full availability of his country, including through a constant and active dialogue with the other European partners on this subject.

Aurescu mentioned the positive role played by the Slovakian minority in Romania and the Romanian community of Slovakia in strengthening the bilateral relationship.