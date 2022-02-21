ForMin Aurescu: I believe nearing President Biden, President Putin summit could bring some hope

Minister of Foreign Affairs Bogdan Aurescu stated on Monday, before the start of the Foreign Affairs Council (FAC) meeting, that he believes the nearing summit between the Presidents of the United States of America and the Russian Federation may bring some hope, in the context of the tense situation on the borders of Ukraine.

"We have on the agenda of discussions an extremely important subject for us - the most important subject, namely the security situation in Ukraine. We will have a very important discussion with the Ukrainian Foreign Affairs Minister, and then a debate at the level of foreign affairs ministers of EU member-states. We will express, once again, solidarity and support towards Ukraine, towards its sovereignty and territorial integrity," said the head of Romanian diplomacy.He added that the discussion comes as a continuation of the dialogue in Munich with his Ukrainian counterpart."I believe it's very important to continue efforts directed towards dialogue and de-escalation. I believe the nearing summit between President Biden and President Putin could bring some hope. But, at the same time, I believe any discussion about the solving of this crisis must take into account, in an absolute way, the fundamental principles of international law, which must remain untouched, as well as the essential parameters of the European security architecture," said Bogdan Aurescu.He pointed out that in this context "it is extremely important to have no effects on fundamental principles such as sovereignty and territorial integrity; not turning to force, or to threats of force; the right of sovereign states to make their own choices and to follow in full freedom their own foreign and security policy," nor on principles regarding the fundamental mission of NATO.Furthermore, Aurescu also spoke of the package of sanctions prepared by the EU for Russia, in case of an armed attack in Ukraine. "It's very important to start to communicate regarding the content of this package, as it has an important discouragement effect and we should use this effect," said the Romanian minister.Furthermore, Aurescu said that he will reiterate his proposal from January-end, to organize an FAC meeting in Kiev, "as a sign of solidarity and political support for Ukraine." (AGERPRES)