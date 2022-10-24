ForMin Aurescu: Illegal aggression of Russian Federation against Ukraine, flagrant violation of principles of international law

The illegal aggression of the Russian Federation, a member of the UN Security Council, against Ukraine, represents a flagrant violation of the principles and norms of international law, established, in particular, by the provisions of the UN Charter, generating the worst crisis since the end of the Second World War, Minister of Foreign Affairs Bogdan Aurescu says in his message on the 77th anniversary of the entry into force in 1945 of the UN Charter.

"The consequences are multiple, both regionally and globally, through the negative impact on security, fundamental human rights, global sustainable development, as well as on energy, food and financial security. This crisis overlaps with the still present effects of the COVID-19 pandemic a considerable number of UN member states are still facing, as well as of other global challenges, including the impact of climate change and the loss of biodiversity, lack of access to education and social inequities," the minister adds.

In these circumstances, Aurescu points out, "it is more important than ever for the values of multilateralism, cooperation and solidarity to prevail in order to defend the international order based on rules and international law".

On 14 December 1955, the United Nations General Assembly decided, in the Resolution A/RES/995(X) to admit Romania for membership in the UN, alongside with 15 other states.AGERPRES