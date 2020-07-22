ForMin Aurescu opens Youth Forum under aegis of Romania's Presidency of Community of Democracies

Foreign Affairs Minister Bogdan Aurescu will open the works of the Youth Forum within the Community of Democracies - Interconnection of young leaders from democratic states, organized by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MAE) and the Community of Democracies (CoD), in virtual format, the relevant ministry informs in a release sent to AGERPRES.

The Forum takes place under the aegis of the Romanian Presidency at the Community of Democracies and reflects one of the priorities assumed during our country's term at CoD, exercised between 2019 and 2021, namely the promotion of young people within the democratic processes.

The event that will take place Thursday through Friday is organized in the context of the 20th anniversary of the Community of Democracies, which was marked by the Anniversary Conference on 26 June, in which the Bucharest Declaration was adopted, in order to highlight the importance of the inclusion of young people, as a foundation for strong and sustainable democracy.

The topics addressed at the event concern the civic and political participation of young people, the facilitation of the exchange of best practices in their states and regions and the presentation of innovative models for increasing the involvement of young people in the public life and the democratic processes, the MAE release says.