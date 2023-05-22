ForMin Aurescu participating in Foreign Affairs Council meeting.

Bogdan Aurescu will participate on Monday in the meeting of the Foreign Ministers of the European Union member states (Foreign Affairs Council - FAC), which will take place in Brussels, told Agerpres.

According to MAE, the ministers will have in-depth discussions on countering the effects of Russia's aggression against Ukraine and the situation in the Horn of Africa.

European officials will also briefly address the EU engagement with Central Asia, developments in Tunisia, Armenia-Azerbaijan relations in the context of the EU's high-level diplomatic contacts with both countries.

European foreign ministers will also exchange views with foreign ministers from the Western Balkans, continuing the practice initiated at the May 2022 FAC meeting of inviting partners from the region once a year to European foreign ministers' discussions.

On the sidelines of the FAC meeting, the Romanian foreign minister will take part in an informal breakfast of the Group of Friends on qualified majority voting in the areas of the EU Common Foreign and Security Policy (CFSP) and will participate in the launch event of the EU Common Security and Defence Policy (CSDP) Civil Compact, which will take place after the FAC meeting.

The exchange of views on Russia's aggression against Ukraine will focus on military support for Ukraine, sanctions imposed on the aggressor, the Peace Formula proposed by President Zelensky and diplomatic efforts with third states to mobilise international support for Ukraine's initiative.

Minister Bogdan Aurescu will reiterate Romania's "firm, multidimensional and continuous support" for Ukraine and will express the hope of reaching an agreement as soon as possible on the adoption of the eighth support package for the Ukrainian Armed Forces within the framework of the European Peace Facility.

Minister Aurescu will stress the importance of maintaining, in parallel with EU military support, pressure on Russia by strengthening the sanctions regime - both through the adoption of the 11th sanction package and through measures to avoid circumvention of restrictions by third states. On holding Russia accountable, he will reiterate the idea of creating a Crime of Aggression Tribunal.

In the exchange of views with Western Balkan partners, ministers will address cooperation and common interests in the CFSP area, as well as the challenges facing the region.

The head of the Romanian diplomacy will reiterate the support for the European perspective of the Western Balkans partners. He will also present Romania's vision of the current difficult context, marked by the Russian aggression against Ukraine, with implications for the Western Balkans region. Minister Bogdan Aurescu will stress the importance of increased EU-Western Balkans cooperation in the areas of combating cyber attacks, external interference and information manipulation, in view of increasing the resilience of the region and a stronger pro-European strategic communication.

Discussions on the Horn of Africa take place against the background of recent developments in the region, including in Sudan. European ministers will be invited to assess these developments, their impact on regional stability and the EU's response. Minister Bogdan Aurescu will express support for the EU's diplomatic outreach efforts at regional and international level, particularly in the context of the increasing risks of regional contagion from the crisis in Sudan and the possible extension of the Wagner Group's influence in the region.