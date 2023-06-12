ForMin Aurescu talks to Estonian counterpart Tsahkna about preparation of NATO Summit in Vilnius.

Foreign Affairs Minister Bogdan Aurescu discussed on Monday with recently appointed Estonian counterpart Margus Tsahkna, whom he tackled with topics such as the preparation of the NATO Summit in Vilnius, told Agerpres.

According to a Foreign Affairs Ministry (MAE) press release sent to AGERPRES, the two officials had a discussion over phone and the topics were aimed at the preparation of the NATO Summit in Vilnius, which takes place on 11 and 12 July, with a focus on strengthening the allied posture on the Eastern Flank and consolidating the partnership between NATO and Ukraine, as well as the outlook of Ukraine's accession to NATO, which Romania and Estonia are actively endorsing.

The quoted source mentioned that the head of the Romanian diplomacy underscored the importance of some coordinated approaches in view of the high-level meeting of NATO leaders in Vilnius, which should mark progresses in implementing the decisions from the high-level allied meetings of last year and noticed the similarity of Romania's and Estonia's standpoints and interests.

Minister Bogdan Aurescu assured his counterpart that Romania endorses the ambitious and visible results in Vilnius in terms of Ukraine's prospect to become a member of the alliance, such it is also reflected in the Statement on this topic signed by Romania's President and Ukraine's President on the sidelines of the European Political Community Summit in the Republic of Moldova, held on 1 June 2023, the MAE mentions.

According to the press release, minister Tsahkna briefed minister Aurescu about his recent visit to Kyiv and regarding Ukraine's needs and expectations in the difficult context it is confronted with, and the Foreign Affairs minister reaffirmed Romania's multidimensional support for Ukraine's effort to counter Russia's aggression and reiterated that allied unity and solidarity in continuing to support Ukraine is essential.

"The Estonian Foreign Affairs minister, who previously served as the Defence minister, particularly thanked Romania for its involvement in defence and deterrence measures on the Eastern Flank, especially for the resumption of Romania's participation this year (April-July) in the air policing missions in the Baltic Sea region, as part of the collective allied effort to ensure the security of the Eastern Flank," the Foreign Ministry showed.