ForMin Aurescu to participate in 76th UNGA session

Foreign Affairs Minister Bogdan Aurescu will participate from Monday until September 24, within the delegation headed by President Klaus Iohannis, in the 76th session of the UN General Assembly in New York, on the sidelines of which he will be attending a series of multilateral meetings, agerpres reports.

"Our country's participation at the highest level in the current session of the UN General Assembly reconfirms our country's constant endorsement of the efficient and pragmatic multilateral diplomacy, as landmark of Romania's foreign policy, alongside the strict observance of international law and order based on regulations, as well as the desire to consolidate Romania's contribution to the UN activities, including by intensifying the bilateral collaboration with other member states of the organisation of all world regions," reads a Foreign Affairs Ministry (MAE) release sent to AGERPRES on Sunday.

The agenda of the Foreign Minister on the sidelines of the 76th UNGA session includes the participation in a series of multilateral meetings organised in this context, on topics such as the prospects of international humanitarian law and the role of the International Criminal Court in combatting impunity and consolidating the rule of law principal on a global level, as well as in other multilateral cooperation formats, such as the Alliance for Multilateralism."Furthermore, Minister Bogdan Aurescu will participate in a meeting of EU foreign ministers, mainly dealing with the situation in Afghanistan, with a focus on the recent developments in regards to the domestic and security situation, as well as regional cooperation. Moreover, the European ministers will approach the recent developments in Sahel and the Indo-Pacific region," the source shows.A distinct chapter will be devoted to Romania's attributions as President-in-Office of the Community of Democracies (2019-2022), through Minister Aurescu's hosting the tenth ministerial meeting.Besides the level representatives of the participating states in the Community of Democracies, the ministerial meeting will also see the participation of President of the 76th UNGA session Abdulla Shahid, UN Under-Secretary-General for Political Affairs Rosemary DiCarlo, CoD Secretary General Thomas Garrett, as well as civil society and youth organisations representatives.Under the CoD ministerial meeting topic this year - "Democracy and Resilience: Shared Goals," the Romanian presidency of the Community of Democracies plans to provide a proper framework for the further advancement of the democratic values on a global level, especially in the context of the current challenges democracies are facing worldwide, as well as the premises to continue the sustained action of consolidated democracies to make their efforts to consolidate democratic resilience more dynamic and more efficient.A special attention will be granted to the bilateral meetings with counterparts from countries in the Caucasus and Central Asia, South and East Asia, the Middle East Africa and states in the Pacific and the Caribbean, ranging within Romania's goal on the development and consolidation of the relations with the states in these regions.Minister Bogdan Aurescu's presence in New York will allow organising meetings with representatives of Jewish organisations in the U.S., traditional actions for the Romanian chief diplomat on the occasion of the participation in the UNGA sessions, MAE also points out.