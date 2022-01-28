ForMin Aurescu: Ukraine security situation not such as to require evacuation of diplomatic personnel

Foreign Affairs Minister Bogdan Aurescu told private TV broadcaster Digi24 on Thursday evening that he has given instructions that family members of the diplomatic staff stationed in Ukraine who want to leave the country are free to do so, but pointed out that "the security situation is not such as to require the evacuation of diplomatic personnel."

Aurescu said that during the recent talks in Brussels it came out that none of the EU member states wants to evacuate their diplomatic staff.

"In my turn, I said that I have given instructions to our missions in Ukraine that should there be family members who want to leave, that is on a voluntary basis, they are free to do so. But at this moment, the security situation is not such as to require the evacuation of diplomatic personnel," the top diplomat said.