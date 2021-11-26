ForMin Aurescu welcomes Deputy Foreign Minister of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia

Minister of Foreign Affairs Bogdan Aurescu received on Friday Waleed bin Abdulkarim Al-Khuraiji, Deputy Foreign Minister of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, with whom he had an exchange of views on current issues on the regional and international agenda, a press release of the Foreign Affairs Minister (MAE) sent to AGERPRES informs.

According to the cited source, Deputy Minister Al-Khuraiji, on a visit to Bucharest, expressed appreciation for Romania's involvement and traditionally constructive role in resolving conflicts in the Middle East and in identifying political solutions to ensure security and sustainable stability in the region.

The Saudi Deputy Minister Al-Khuraiji and Secretary of State for Global Affairs and Diplomatic Strategies Cornel Feruta also held a round of bilateral political and diplomatic consultations. Discussions focused on the current state and prospects for the development of bilateral cooperation, as well as on international issues of interest to both parties.

In this context, Romania's interest in contributing with smart solutions experts was pointed out in the context of the Saudi NEOM initiative, a revolutionary project that aims to build a city of the future, with the prospect of becoming the largest regional "smart city". The senior Saudi official drew the attention of the Secretary of State for Global Affairs to Riyadh's candidacy for hosting EXPO 2030, in which context the two sides expressed satisfaction with the multilateral cooperation and mutual support for each other's candidacy within the UN.

The dialogue on the regional level focused on developments in Iran, Yemen, Syria, Libya, Afghanistan and the Middle East Peace Process, the two officials welcoming, in context, the moving forward of the EU-Gulf Cooperation Council dialogue, in which Romania plays an active role, shows the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.