ForMin Bogdan Aurescu: For us, diplomats, vaccine contains many lessons learned

Minister of Foreign Affairs Bogdan Aurescu responded on Friday to the challenge launched by Prime Minister Florin Citu to the members of the Cabinet as to what the COVID vaccine means to them, in the context of the new national vaccination campaign.

"The vaccine contains for us, diplomats, many lessons learned, about the importance of solidarity, not only between people but also between states, about the importance of joint efforts and effective multilateralism to overcome an unprecedented crisis, about the way to adapt and be more resilient as a society, as a state, as international organizations of which we are part for the direct benefit of the citizens," says the head of the Romanian diplomacy in a video clip posted on his Facebook page.

Aurescu emphasizes that "the European mechanisms and the status of European Union member state status have made possible Romania's access to vaccines so that as many Romanians as possible can be immunized and protected against this virus.""I ask everyone to get vaccinated so that we can return to normalcy, because only together can we overcome the pandemic. And I ask my fellow state secretaries within the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to say what the vaccine contains for them," the foreign minister concluded.