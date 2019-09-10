ForMin Manescu: The sacrifice of our countrymen made in the name of principles we continue to believe in

Minister of Foreign Affairs Ramona Manescu on Tuesday sent a message of compassion for the families of the two Romanian citizens killed last week in an attack in Kabul, Afghanistan, saying that their sacrifice won't be forgotten.

She participated in the repatriation ceremony of the inanimate bodies of posthumous 2nd lieutenant Ciprian-Stefan Polschi and Vasile Raduna - the representative of the diplomatic mission of Romania to Kabul.

"Their sacrifice won't be forgotten. (...) Allow me to send our message of compassion to the two families, our message of deep regret and gratitude for the sacrifice of the two men. The sacrifice of our countrymen was made in the name of principles we continue to believe in, with their memory and example to further encourage us in carrying out our duty. Romania is strongly attached to the fundamental principle of allied solidarity and fully complies with its NATO commitments, for we are the beneficiaries of solidarity, and also an active and direct contributor to Euro-Atlantic and international security. Moreover, we believe our support for Afghanistan is solid proof of the direct solidarity with our allies and a contribution to international peace and security," said the Minister of Foreign Affairs.

Ramona Manescu showed that "the violent actions are not acceptable," and "the international presence is a proof of the responsibility and investment in our own security," for "the terrorism and extremism are a scourge that affects us all, regardless of our geographical position."

Participating in the repatriation ceremony for the soldier and diplomat killed in Afghanistan, which took place at the 90th Airlift Base in Otopeni, was also Minister of Defence Gabriel Les and also members of the two men's families.