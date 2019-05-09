ForMin Melescanu calling for celebration of not only Europe, but of everything it has to offer

Foreign Minister Teodor Melescanu is calling for a broader celebration on May 9, with not only Europe, but also the benefits it offers - peace, unity in diversity, cohesion, solidarity and tolerance - being also honored.

"The more than 70 years of united Europe have constantly shown us that unity, solidarity, cohesion provide lasting solutions. We are not allowed to ignore these lessons. Therefore I am urging you today to celebrate together not only Europe, but everything it offers - peace, unity in diversity, cohesion, solidarity and tolerance. I want us to have a common future that we should build together, from idea to reality. Today we must remember Europe as Jean Monnet saw it: a Europe that does not form coalitions between states, but a union among people. Many happy returns, Europe, many happy returns, Europeans!," the Foreign Minister said in a video message on Europe Day.He also drew attention to the responsibility falling on every citizen, at a time when "populist slippages, misinformation, hate speech and xenophobia are contaminating societies.""69 years ago, Robert Schuman, speaking of Europe and the foundations of what was to become the European Union, stressed the importance of genuine solidarity as essential for a united Europe. This solidarity - which was surely attempted in recent years - must stay the basic principle of our efforts, the more so as today, when we decide together how tomorrow's Europe will look like, it is one of the priorities. Of course, history provides us with lessons that, once deciphered, help us better understand the stakes of the future. Now, when populist slippages, misinformation, hate speech and xenophobia contaminate the societies, we all have a responsibility towards ourselves and those who come after us. It is our duty to decide the future. I emphasize this: it is a duty, not an option," Melescanu concluded.