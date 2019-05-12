ForMin Teodor Melescanu, to atend FAC meeting in Brussels

Foreign Affairs Minister Teodor Melescanu will attend the Foreign Affairs Council (FAC) meeting in Brussels, the agenda of the meeting of the heads of the EU member state diplomatic missions featuring current topics such as Libya the situation in the Sahel.

"The Romanian Minister will also participate in a series of actions that take place in the context of the tenth anniversary of the creation of the Eastern Partnership (EaP): the 10th Meeting of the Foreign Ministers of the EU Member States with their counterparts in the EaP states followed by an informal lunch and a concert at BOZAR, Center for Fine Arts (May 13) and the High Level Conference on EaP (May 14), informs the Foreign Affairs Ministry (MAE) in a press release sent to AGERPRES on Sunday.According to the cited source, scheduled on Tuesday is a joint session of European Union Member State Ministers responsible for Foreign Affairs, Defence and Development with counterparts of the G5 Sahel countries (Burkina Faso, Chad, Mali, Mauritania and Niger), the rotating presidency of the G5 Sahel and the G5 Sahel Joint Force commander.