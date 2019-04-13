FORT: Hundreds of trucks loaded with fruit, vegetables wait tens of hours for ANAF staff

The Romanian Government must find a more effective method of combating tax evasion in the fruit / vegetable trade, one which does not affect the transport of goods and the contracts with beneficiaries not in the high-risk category, the Federation of Romanian Transport Operators of (FORT) is requesting in a release issued on Monday.

The federation accuses the fact that hundreds of trucks loaded with fruit and vegetables spend tens of hours for unloading, waiting for the National Tax Administration Agency (ANAF) representatives for the unsealing and checking operations, and ANAF employees cannot cope with the situation.

The control method chosen by the ANAF is not adapted in any way to the operational context specific to perishable goods transport and leads to losses both at the level of hauliers and their customers, the FORT says.

The FORT deplores the fact that it has not been consulted by authorities about finding verification methods that would not result in such bottlenecks. The organization advocates carrying out permanent checks, but demands that the ANAF urgently reconsider the chosen action, in order to avoid the losses suffered by transport operators.

The National Sanitary Veterinary and Food Safety Authority (ANSVSA) announced on Sunday in a press release that the sanitary-veterinary inspectors had enforced 31 fines worth 602,200 lei, following the inspections carried out in the last days on 430 vehicles for the transport of fruit and vegetables, as well as on three specialized warehouses.

Social Democratic Party (PSD, major at rule, ed.n.) head Liviu Dragnea spoke last week in Giurgiu about disloyal competition made to Romanian agri-food products by the products imported by importers, which do not have the same quality. He added that hypermarkets are pursuing the quality of Romanian vegetable production, but he does not know who checks the quality of products from abroad.

AGERPRES .