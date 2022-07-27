 
     
FOTE 2022: Swimmer Aissia Claudia Prisecariu, silver medalist in 200m backstroke event

Inquam Photos / Octav Ganea
Inquam înot

Romanian swimmer Aissia Claudia Prisecariu won the silver medal in the 200m backstroke on Tuesday in Banska Bystrica (Slovakia), at the 16th summer edition of the Youth Olympic Festival European (FOTE 2022).

Prisecariu was timed with a time of 2 min 15 sec 95/100. The gold medal went to the Spanish Nahia Garridpo Malvar (02:15.01), and the bronze was obtained by the Hungarian Dora Szabo (02:16.37).

The athlete Ana Maria Visan brought Romania its first medal in Banska Bystrica, on Tuesday, bronze in the discus throw event, Agerpres.ro informs.

Romania is represented at FOTE Banska Bystrica 2022 by 92 athletes, in 8 disciplines, athletics, swimming, cycling, gymnastics, judo, volleyball, handball and tennis.

At the previous summer edition of FOTE, which took place in Baku in 2019, Romania won 19 medals: 4 gold, 10 silver and 5 bronze.

