Four British Eurofighter Typhoon aircraft touchdown at Kogalniceanu base for air police mission

Four British Eurofighter Typhoon aircraft touched down at the Mihail Kogalniceanu air defence base, in Constanta County, ready to participate in an air police mission on NATO's eastern flank, according to a press release on Tuesday sent by the Ministry of National Defence (MApN).

The four aircraft, which arrived on Monday, April 23, will be used by a detachment of approximately 160 troops, pilots and technical staff, who will conduct air police mission over May 1- August 31, alongside MIG-21 LanceR aircraft and troops of the Romanian Air Forces."The certification ceremony of the Royal Air Forces of the Great Britain detachment, which will carry out air police missions on NATO's eastern flank, will take place on Friday, April 27, at the Mihail Kogalniceanu air base," says the same source.The strengthened air police under NATO command is a collective defence mission for peacetime, meant to ensure the integrity of the Alliance air space.The air police missions carried out jointly will contribute to the development of the reaction and deterrence capability, as well as to the strengthening of the inter-operability between the Romanian and British air forces.The deployment of the planes of the Royal Air Forces of Great Britain in Romania is part of the implementation of the Action Plan for ensuring the NATO's operational capability on the eastern flank of the Alliance, in the northern area, and also in the southern area, and proves NATO's unity and determination as reaction to the security environment challenges. This is the second time when a British detachment is deployed at the Mihai Kogalniceanu air base for air police missions, together with FAR, with the first such detachment having been deployed on May 1- August 31 2017, says the same release.