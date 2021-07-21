Freight traffic through Romanian seaports up 8 pct in H1

Freight traffic through Romanian seaports in the first half of this year was in excess of 32 million tons, up 8 percent from the same period of 2020, the Administration of Maritime Ports Constanta informs.

"Freight traffic through Romanian seaports has been constantly on the rise since the beginning of the year compared to the same period in 2020. The total freight traffic in H1 stands at 32.11 million tons, as to 29.73 million tons in the same period last year, which marks an increase of 8 percent," the Maritime Ports Administration said in a Facebook post today.

Out of the total traffic, imports account for 10.43 million tons, exports amount to 9.35 million tons, 9.96 million tons represent transit freight and 2.35 million tons are cabotage shipments. Also, out of the total traffic, 24.24 million tons represent maritime traffic and 7.87 million tons represent river traffic, agerpres.ro confirms.

Grain traffic remains at about the same level as in previous years, standing at about 11 million tons in the first half of 2021.

"The commodity categories to see a significant increase in traffic are: petroleum, solid mineral fuels, iron ores, metal products, ores, non-ferrous scrap metal. Traffic decreases were registered for petroleum products, fertilizers, oilseeds and oleaginous fruits," the statement said.