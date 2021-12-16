French multipurpose frigate 'Auvergne' docks in sea port

The French multipurpose frigate "Auvergne" (D-654) docked on Thursday in the sea port of Constanta, where it will remain until Monday, December 20, during which time there will be training dives taking place in the port, to be carried out by mixed teams of Romanian and French military divers, inform the Romanian Naval Forces (FNR), agerpres reports.

After leaving the port of Constanta, the "Auvergne" frigate will carry out a drill to combat maritime and air threats, together with the "Regina Maria" frigate and military aircraft of the Romanian Air Force.

During the stopover of the French frigate in the port of Constanta, the commander of the French Fleet in the Mediterranean, Vice Admiral Gilles Boidevezi, will have several meetings with Romanian officials, during which they will discuss topics related to the security of the Black Sea area."At the same time, during the stopover of the French frigate in the Constanta port, the commander of the French Fleet in the Mediterranean, Vice Admiral Gilles Boidevezi, will pay an official visit to Romania, during which he will have a meeting with the Chief of the General Staff of the Naval Forces, Rear Admiral Mihai Panait, to discuss topics related to the current security situation in the Black Sea area, the development of bilateral activities within the permanent naval groups of NATO in the Black Sea and the Mediterranean, as well as topics related to training, military marine and diving education," reads a press release of the FNR.According to the same source, the visit of the commander of the French Mediterranean Fleet in the Mediterranean and of the multipurpose frigate "Auvergne" (D-654) in our country ensures an upward trend of the military relations of bilateral cooperation in the naval field, leading to the strengthening of the existing strategic partnership with France.According to a press release sent by the French Embassy in Romania, the multipurpose frigate (FREMM) "Auvergne", commanded by Commander Paul Merveilleux du Vignaux, has a crew of 150 sailors, is part of the "Aquitaine" Class, is versatile, stable and easy to handle. The ship is equipped with advanced automated systems and is among the leading frigates of the French Navy.FREMM's anti-submarine combat capabilities are recognized as among the most effective in the world. These frigates perform multiple missions and are capable, in particular, of performing deep-range precision missiles with naval cruise missiles. FREMM's capabilities allow France to maintain an autonomous assessment of the situation and an ability to intervene quickly at sea and on land.