Furniture industry exploits natural resources in an exemplary manner, exports amount to 2.2 billion euros annually

The furniture industry makes exemplary use of natural resources and creates added value, with exports amounting to 2.2 billion euros annually, the Minister of Economy, Florin Spataru, said on Thursday at the conference "How to save the Romanian furniture and wood products industry", organized by the Romanian Furniture Manufacturers Association.

"But we have imports that have grown more than exports. We have 55,000 people working in this industry and, last year, as far as I understand, more than 50 companies closed their doors," the minister added.

In his opinion, the wood industry needs technology, industrial revolution and process automation, to stabilize the supply chains in order to be able to deliver on time.

The Minister of Economy emphasized that the furniture industry can benefit from the state aid scheme of 300 million euros, from investments in new technologies that can be implemented to increase the competitiveness of the sector.

He considers that the furniture industry, in addition to the number of jobs it creates, horizontally generates between 4 and 8 additional jobs.

