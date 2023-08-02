Gabriel Eduardo Stan to fight for bronze at U17 World Championships

Romanian athlete Gabriel Eduardo Stan will fight for the bronze medal in the Greco-Roman 92 kg category on Wednesday at the U17 World Championships in Istanbul, told Agerpres.

Stan got past Ole Ayke Sterning of Germany in the round of 16, defeated American Aiden Cash Cooley in the quarterfinals, but lost the semifinal to Russia's Saipula Gadjimagomedov, and in match for the bronze medal he will face the winner between Mexico's Dorian Emmanuel Trejo Olguin and Kazakhstan's Maxim Ukrainyev.

Also on Wednesday, Ionut Mereut lost in the requalification 48 kg category in Greco-Roman, against German Ivan Seibel, while Dragos Gabriel Draga was defeated in the 51 kg category by Uzbek Dostonbek Oripov.