Gabriel Les: We are focusing on finding ways to cleaner, sustainabe energy models in defense

The Minister of National Defense, Gabriel Les, said on Wednesday that the ministries in the EU member states have the objective to reduce the energy footprint and especially to find cleaner and safer energy models.

"The efforts made by the Defense Ministries in the EU Member States are not aimed at simply reducing the energy footprint and finding a formula to reduce energy bills, but (...) we focus on finding ways to cleaner, safer and more sustainable energy models," Gabriel Les said at the opening of the fourth conference of the Sustainable Energy Forum on Security and Defense.The Romanian minister pointed out that our country has included this issue among its priorities when taking over the Presidency of the Council of the European Union, and specified that this consultation forum can help identify the areas that affect energy flows and thus hinder the full access of the national security and defense sectors to sustainable energy sources."I am convinced that the work of the fourth sustainable energy consultation forum in the defense sector that started today will prove fruitful and productive and an efficient platform for sharing information and good practices in the field of energy management optimization, of the efficient use of energy resources, renewable energy, as well as the degree of protection of the critical infrastructure resilience in the energy field to the threats of the contemporary security environment," Les said.In 2016 a program was launched to reduce energy consumption in the defense sector and 22 EU Member States have provided their data on energy consumption in the defense sector. According to the information, in 2017, energy consumption decreased by 8.43 percent as compared to 2016, respectively 6,401,000 MWh as compared to approximately 6,990,000 MWh in 2016."This study shows that the combined power consumption of the armed forces is equal to that of a smaller EU member state. More than half of the energy consumption of the armed forces is linked to the need for transport," said the Director General for Energy of the European Commission, Dominique Ristori.

AGERPRES