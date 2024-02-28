Subscription modal logo Premium

Gabriela Firea: PSD Bucharest Standing Bureau has decided to back my candidacy for Bucharest mayor

Facebook/ Gabriela Firea
Gabriela Firea

Former capital city mayor Gabriela Firea announced on Wednesday that the Standing Bureau of the Social Democratic Party (PSD) Bucharest has decided, by unanimous vote, to support her candidacy for mayor of Bucharest once more.

"Thank you to my colleagues in the PSD Bucharest Standing Bureau who decided, by unanimous vote, to support my candidacy for mayor of Bucharest. I am determined to work again for the development of the city, for the people who have been abandoned for almost four years, for all the projects that have been thrown in a drawer just because they were worked on by the social democrat team," Firea wrote on Facebook.

She mentioned that the current mayors were unanimously validated to run for the sector halls: Sector 3 - Robert Negoita, Sector 4 - Daniel Baluta, and in Sector 5 they voted to support Cristian Popescu Piedone.

She added that the social democrat team is ready to fight for the people of Bucharest, for Bucharest.

