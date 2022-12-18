Gas imports down by 20.1 pct in first 10 months of 2022, production down by 4.4 pct (statistics)

Romania imported, in the first ten months of 2022, a quantity of usable natural gas of over 1.828 million tonnes of oil equivalent (toe), by 20.1% (-459,800 toe) less than that of the similar period of last year, according to the data centralized by the National Institute of Statistics (INS).

The domestic production of natural gas was, in the mentioned period, almost 5.743 million toe, by 4.4% (262,700 toe) below that of the first ten months of 2021, told Agerpres.

The National Commission for Strategy and Prognosis estimates for 2022 a gas production of 7.45 million toe and imports of 2.33 million toe, up by 1.9%, respectively down by 19.6%, from year to year.