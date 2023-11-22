Gaudeamus Radio Romania Book Fair kicks off 30th editition on Wednesday, Nov 22

The Gaudeamus Radio Romania Book Fair, now in its 30th edition, opens its doors on Wednesday in the Central Pavilion of the Romexpo Exhibition Complex, with the participation of important Romanian authors like Ana Blandiana, Andrei Plesu, Ioana Parvulescu, Horia-Roman Patapievici, Armand Gosu, Radu Paraschivescu, as well as the Deputy General Secretary of NATO, Mircea Geoana, who are all launching new books.

Gaudeamus 30 will have the renowned writer, literary critic, university professor and publicist Ion Bogdan Lefter as its honorary president, who is one of the most enthusiastic and constant friends of the fair, alongside names established for decades in the Romanian publishing landscape. There will be both publishing houses that have already gained a well-deserved notoriety, as well as new projects at the beginning of the road.

Thus, almost 200 participants will offer more than 500 publishing events, a varied range of books, suitable for all ages and fields of interest, music and educational games.

The Gaudeamus Radio Romania Book Fair is a cultural project financed by the Ministry of Culture.