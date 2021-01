A number of 7,803 people infected with COVID-19 are hospitalized in the specialized health units, out of which 1,020 in intensive care, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) reported on Sunday, according to AGERPRES.

In Romania, 46,125 people confirmed with the novel coronavirus infection are in isolation at home, and 10,725 are in institutionalized isolation.

Also, 71,601 people are in quarantine at home, and 146 in institutionalized quarantine.