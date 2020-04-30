GCS: 12,053 people placed in institutionalized quarantine; other 22,229 isolated at home

A number of 12,053 persons have been placed in institutionalized quarantine in Romania and other 22,229 are isolated at home under medical supervision, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) informed on Thursday.

As many as 2,233 persons have been placed in institutionalized quarantine since the coming into force of Military Ordinance No. 2 up to now because they failed to observe the self-isolation period.Moreover, 174 persons left the location where they were placed under quarantine, for which reason they were placed again under quarantine for a new interval of 14 days.To date, 175,374 tests have been processed nationwide.In the past 24 hours, there were recorded 582 calls to the 112 single emergency number and 1,670 to the TEL VERDE (0800 800 358), which was opened especially to inform citizens.