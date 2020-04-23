 
     
GCS: 12,226 persons in institutionalized quarantine; another 28,131 in self-isolation

A number of 12,226 persons are in institutional quarantine on Romanian territory, and another 28,131 are in self-isolation and under medical monitoring, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) informs on Thursday.

According to the quoted source, since the entry into force of the Military Ordinance no. 2 and up to now, 2,185 persons that did not respect the self-isolation period were place in institutionalized quarantine.

Furthermore, 139 quarantined persons who illegally left their designated residences have been ordered a new 14-day quarantine period.

To date, at national level, 113,336 tests have been processed.

In the past 24 hours, there were 375 calls to 112 single emergency line and 1,701 to the TELVERDE line (0800 800 358), opened especially for the informing of citizens.

