GCS: 1,259 patients with COVID-19 in intensive care; hospitalised patients: 13,438

As many as 13,438 people are hospitalised in Romania with COVID-19 in the specialist healthcare facilities, 1,259 of whom are in intensive care, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS), the official novel coronavirus communication task force, informed on Tuesday, according to AGERPRES.

In Romania, 45,863 people confirmed with the novel coronavirus infection are in isolation at home and 12,186 are in institutional isolation.

Also, 65,772 people are in quarantine at home and 63 in institutional quarantine.

A number of 455 people retested positive for COVID-19.