GCS: 1,284 COVID-19 patients in intensive care out of 8,245 hospitalisations

As many as 8,245 people with COVID-19 are hospitalised in Romania at specialist care facilities, out of whom 1,284 in intensive care, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS), the official novel coronavirus communication task force, reported on Friday.

In Romania, 29,962 people confirmed with the novel coronavirus are in isolation at home and 8,513 are in institutional isolation.

Also, 44,547 people are in quarantine at home and 102 in institutional quarantine.In the last 24 hours, 1,782 calls were reported to the 112 emergency line and 677 to the 0800 800 358 toll-free COVID-19 info line, report agerpres.