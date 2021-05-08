 
     
GCS: 1,305 new cases of SARS-CoV-2 infection; tests performed in past 24 hours - over 37,400

A number of 1,305 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 have been registered in the last 24 hours, following over 37,400 tests, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) informed on Saturday.

These are cases that have not previously had a positive test, the quoted source points out.

As of Saturday, 1,065,254 cases of people infected with the new coronavirus have been confirmed in Romania, and 1,011,694 patients have been declared cured, agerpres.ro confirms.

To date, 7,497,476 RT-PCR tests and 959,507 rapid antigen tests have been processed nationwide.

In the last 24 hours, 24,636 RT-PCR tests were processed (9,794 based on the case definition and medical protocol and 14,842 upon request) and 12,821 rapid antigen tests.

Aside from the newly confirmed cases, following the retesting of patients who were already positive, 265 people were reconfirmed positive.

