GCS: 138 people infected with SARS-CoV-2 have died in the last 24 hours

A number of 138 people infected with SARS-CoV-2 have died in the last 24 hours, according to data transmitted on Friday by the Strategic Communication Group (GCS), report agerpres.

According to the GCS, the deceased are 66 men and 72 women.

According to the GCS, 129 of the registered deaths were of patients who had comorbidities, three patients did not present comorbidities, and no comorbidities were reported up to now for six patients.Since the beginning of the pandemic and until now, 28,109 people diagnosed with SARS-CoV-2 infection have died in Romania.At the same time, 190 Romanian citizens abroad died due to COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic.Worldwide, 3,117,542 people infected with SARS-CoV-2 have died.