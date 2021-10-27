GCS: 1,861 patients infected with COVID-19 in intensive care; 44 are children

A number of 20,442 people infected with SARS-CoV-2 are hospitalized in healthcare units, of whom 478 are children, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) reported on Wednesday.

According to the same source, 1,861 patients are now in intensive care, of whom 44 are children.

In Romania, 148,914 people confirmed with the novel coronavirus are in isolation at home and 19,632 are in institutional isolation.Also, 56,195 people are in quarantine at home, and 96 people are in institutional quarantine.In the past 24 hours, 7,781 calls were recorded to the single emergency number 112 and 860 to the TELVERDE line (0800 800 358), open especially for informing citizens.