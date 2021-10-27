 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

GCS: 1,861 patients infected with COVID-19 in intensive care; 44 are children

The Jerusalem Post
israel covid coronavirus

A number of 20,442 people infected with SARS-CoV-2 are hospitalized in healthcare units, of whom 478 are children, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) reported on Wednesday.

According to the same source, 1,861 patients are now in intensive care, of whom 44 are children.

In Romania, 148,914 people confirmed with the novel coronavirus are in isolation at home and 19,632 are in institutional isolation.

Also, 56,195 people are in quarantine at home, and 96 people are in institutional quarantine.

In the past 24 hours, 7,781 calls were recorded to the single emergency number 112 and 860 to the TELVERDE line (0800 800 358), open especially for informing citizens.

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.