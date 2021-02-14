 
     
GCS: 1,872 new COVID-19 cases; tests in last 24 hours - almost 15,000

A number of 1,872 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 have been registered in the last 24 hours, following almost 15,000 tests nationwide, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) reported on Sunday, according to AGERPRES.

These are cases that have not previously had a positive test, the GCS says.

As of Sunday, 761,963 cases of people infected with the new coronavirus have been confirmed in Romania. Of these, 708,151 were declared cured.

Until now, 5,719,598 RT-PCR tests and 202,447 rapid antigen tests have been processed nationally.

In the last 24 hours, 11,822 RT-PCR tests were carried out (6,455 based on the case definition and medical protocol and 5,367 on request) and 2,798 rapid antigen tests.

